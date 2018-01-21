Our brightest legal minds should join courts, not MNCs: BS Chauhan

Justice BS Chauhan, chairman of the Law Commission of India, on Saturday urged the students to join the courts as lawyers and magistrates instead of chasing big money in MNCs.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the IM Nanavati Memorial National Moot Court Competition, which had 96 participants from 15 states across the country.

"It has been a sad trend over the years that our brightest minds choose to work for the MNCs mainly for financial consideration. But I have to tell you the courts in India offer you as much good opportunities if you choose to practise there," said Justice Chauhan, urging young law students to take up legal practice in courts.

He also advised them to concentrate on facts and the need to listen to their clients. "This is because the law does not operate in vacuum. It relies on facts to arrive at a judgment," he said .

Emphasising why facts are the foundation on which law operated, he recounted a case before the Supreme Court pertaining to a property dispute in a zamindar's family.

"The case had passed through several courts before landing before the Supreme Court. A look at the facts threw up interesting observations. The second wife of the zamindar had her first child when she was six, second child when she was 10 and in fact her son was born even before the mother!" said Justice Chauhan.

He said such cases were prime example of lawyers not talking to their clients and disregarding facts.

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama reminded the students that a gold medal did not guarantee success and lack of it did not mean that a student would be a failure. "A gold medal is relatively easy to get. But what is not easy is succeeding in court because that is where your true calibre will come into play. And to do that you need to first listen to your client," said Chudasama, who was once a lawyer.