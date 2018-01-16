Is the toilet clean? AMC to install 300 feedback systems

Ahead of the Swachh Sarvekshan 2018, the Ahmedabad civic body is giving many options to the citizens to get feedbacks, one of them is a system for the pay-and-use toilets. Currently, 25 such units across the city have installed such system. Soon, another 300 more will be installed in pay and use toilets. For Swachh Sarvekshan 2018, the competition is based on 4000 points system.

The feedback devices installed in the toilets is a kind of interactive machine with three buttons that can be used to indicate their opinion of the cleanliness of the toilets – red for dissatisfaction, green to express satisfaction and green to register a good option.

Till Monday evening, 84% of the users gave positive feedback after using the toilets and 16% said they were dissatisfied. Also, 7,137 people have shared their feedbacks. These response will be linked to the online map-based linked feedback web portal. This year, the weightage on the feedback system ha risen from 30 to 35%. Also, a negative marking was introduced this year.

"As a part of Swachh Bharat Mission, we have installed feedback system in the public toilets. As far 25 toilets have been introduced, with one question 'Is this toilet clean?' with three buttons, good, average and bad. One can choose an option and give the feedback accordingly," said Dr Bhavin Solanki, an in-charge medical officer of health, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

"We are encouraging people to give feedback which will inform us where we are lacking and where we need to improve. Soon, we are introducing 300 more such feedback systems," added Dr Solanki.

At a pay-and-use toilet, located at Danapith area, the manager of toilet Rakesh Kumar, said: "I'm informing and asking every user to give feedback in the machine after they use it. This is a simple machine and one just need to press the button to vote their reaction." 12 states, including Gujarat, are using this system. In Gujarat, two cities other than Ahmedabad have installed similar systems. Gandhinagar has 31 such systems while Rajkot has 8 such system installed in the pay and use toilets.

