IS operatives planned to shoot down people at synagogue

Officials started investigating whose gun was used in the video, how the two got the gun and the source of the second firing sound which was heard in the video

A startling revelation has come from the interrogation of IS operatives arrested from Surat. ATS officials recovered a video footage from the OTG pen drive, which showed both doing target practice with a gun. They admitted that they were practising were doing firing practice before the attack on synagogue located in Khadia.

On October 25, the ATS arrested two men from Surat — Kashim Stimberwala, an echo-cardiogram technician at Sardar Patel hospital of Ankleshwar and Ubed Baig Mirza, a Surat-based lawyer —who were planning a terror attack on a synagogue located in Khadia. During the arrest, officials seized mobile phones and 128GB OTG pen drive from the two.

For the data recovery process, it was handed over to the FSL department. While checking the data recovered from the pen drive, officials got a video which had Ubed and Kashim with a gun, firing in the air. The video was taken two months back on the terrace of Ubed's house.

The duo was going to attack people coming out of the synagogue. As per ATS officials, they made plans to attack from outside. During the reconstruction of the visit of Kashim on September 12, it was revealed that he had done a recce of each entry and exit gate and had plans to attack people while they were leaving the place.

