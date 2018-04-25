Irani gang member held while trying to dupe woman

A member of Irani gang was arrested from Jodhpur area on Monday while trying to dupe a woman. Four men were involved in the crime, while one was arrested by a constable, the other three managed to flee the spot. The accused has been handed over to Anandnagar police station.

The gang member was arrested by Mukesh Rabari, a constable with Vejalpur police station. Rabari had gone to an SBI branch in Jodhpur area on Monday afternoon around 2pm, when he saw four unidentified men speaking to a woman. He found the men suspicious and approached them to find out what was going on. As soon as he started walking towards them, they tried to leave in a hurry. In the commotion, one of their bikes fell and one of the accused, identified as Rehmatulla Jafar, was arrested.

Further investigation revealed that the accused, who is a resident of Mumbai, was part of a gang and they were trying to dupe the woman they were speaking to. The accused told investigators that pretending to be cops, they were trying to take the woman's gold jewellery.

His associates have been identified as Amjad Jafar, Kursid Jafar and Mustak. The Anandnagar police have lodged a case against all four and they are looking for those who managed to escape on Monday.