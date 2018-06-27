Gujarat: Institute turns to Vipassana to help students stay calm, focused

To help students deal with day-to-day stress and improvise ways of addressing and solving problems, the management institute MICA, has decided to initiate a Vipassana and yoga programme on its campus. The programme, which will be taught by SS Taparia, a 78-year-old Mumbai-based Vipassana teacher, was launched at the beginning of this academic year.

"The institute has supported a Vipassana yoga programme and daily meditation on campus. Meditation and reflection time will be offered to all students and faculty as a voluntary activity for both individuals and groups. Our students need to stay calm and focussed in the current stressful world. Yoga will give them mental and emotional support. This will also help in developing non-violent and peaceful ways of addressing and solving problems. Even for the faculty and alumni groups, there will be a 10-day Vipassana programme," said Preeti Shroff, Dean, Academics at MICA.

Professor Shailendra Raj Mehta, President and Director, MICA, said the benefits of yoga are scientifically proven and that Vipassana is appropriate for people of ages. Given the pressures in today's day and age, it is imperative students are given a chance to de-stress through meditation and yoga. "I have been doing yoga since I was six. I have been into meditation for thirty years. Yoga and meditation have been among the most joyful and useful things I have done. The benefits of yoga and meditation are no longer doubted. Therefore, it makes sense to introduce our students to these practices. To introduce these traditions, we wanted to bring in the very finest teachers that are teaching today. For yoga, Dr Devdutt Kapadia, a doctor who also teaches yoga in the Iyengar Yoga tradition, was brought in along with SS Taparia, one of the senior-most teachers of Vipassana. Both of these techniques, Vipassana and Transcendental Meditation (TM) are scientifically grounded and thoroughly researched. They are also completely non-sectarian, require no changes of belief or lifestyle and are appropriate for people of all ages and physical conditions," said Mehta.

A first-year student shared her experience with Vipassana. "In today's age, stress is common among the youth. Sitting at the Vipassana session, made me realise that it's an effective way of combating stress and getting in touch with my spiritual and mental self," said Sakshi Jani.

Another first-year student, Tanasha Amlani, said: "The session was an absolute eye-opener in terms of experiencing the simple things in life. We were made to sit for 10 minutes and concentrate on our breathing. While it sounds simple and mundane, it ended up giving us a feeling of extreme peace, tranquility and clarity."