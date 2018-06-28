Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja accuses Pakistan of spreading child-lifter rumours

Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja on Wednesday refuted the rumours about child-lifting gangs being active in the state, and urged people not to panic. He accused Pakistan of circulating a video on social media which he said was responsible for spreading the rumour. His statement comes in the wake of several mob lynching incidents recently reported from different parts of the state.

Addressing the media in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, Jadeja said: "I assure people of Gujarat that there is no such gang active in the state which abducts children. A video from Pakistan requesting people to beware of such gangs is responsible for spreading such a rumour, creating great misunderstanding in the society. The video started circulating in Okha, Dwarka and then the rest of the state. But our police is active and people should not panic."

He condemned the lynching incidents that have recently taken place in the state. "Our police will act against those who manhandled the victims," Jadeja said. "We also request people not to spread such rumours. If we come across any information about anyone or a group involved in spreading such rumours, we will initiate action against them as well."

A woman was beaten to death by a mob in Ahmedabad on Tuesday on suspicion of being a child-lifter. Violent incidents fueled by rumours where people took the law into their own hands have also been reported from Ahmedabad, Devbhumi Dwarka, Banaskantha, Rajkot, Surat and some other places,

Jadeja shared that all police stations in the state have been asked to intensify patrolling so that they could promptly respond to an emergency situation. The police have also been asked to mobilize Anti-Human Trafficking Units and Special Juvenile Police Units. "If a suspicious-looking person is spotted, people must not take the law into their own hands but contact the police," he added.