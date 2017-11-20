Gujarat elections 2017: BJP harps on to growth plank, despite Cong jibe

Undeterred by Congress jibe that development has gone crazy (vikas gando thayo che), the BJP has launched a massive exercise in all 182 Assembly constituencies in Gujarat with PM Modi's signed appeal to vote for those committed to inclusive growth. The punch line is "Gujarat and development are two sides of a coin.''

The letter is being circulated in all 35,000 booths through a team of party workers assigned for the job.

This apart, the state party unit anxiously awaits the release of Modi's campaign plan. Senior party leaders hint that Modi will address rallies in all 32 districts and conduct roadshows at Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara to evoke Gujarati Pride.

In a two-page letter in Gujarati, Modi went on to argue, "Gujarat has scaled a new high during the 22-year BJP rule despite various roadblocks and odds especially when Congress government was ruling at the Centre. However, with the BJP ruling at the Centre and in the state the development process has received a boost and a slew of projects are being implemented.''

Without directly naming the Congress and three youth leaders Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani and their move to corner BJP, Modi, in a letter, categorically said that in development lies answer to all issues, and it brings change and transformation.

Sanat Modi, president of BJP's Bhavnagar city unit, told DNA, "The PM's letter speaks about growth and how the party is committed to the same after elected to power.'' He said Modi's appeal is not to succumb to the politics of caste, communalism and religion.

Another party leader Vanraj Gohil said the opposition is bankrupt while BJP is geared up to showcase development. "The party will seek votes on the development plank. Is it an offence to reach out to the voters on the issue? Modi and the state government have proved zero tolerance towards corruption. More importantly, the PM's connect with the people of Gujarat will help party win it big in the election," he said.