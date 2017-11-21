Gujarat elections 2017: AAP releases 3rd candidate list for 13 seats

The AAP had replaced its candidate, declared in the first list, for the Bapunagar constituency after receiving complaints against him Anil Verma, who was the party's candidate from Bapunagar, has been replaced by Amjad Pathan

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its third list of candidates for 13 seats for the upcoming Gujarat elections, a week after declaring names of candidates for 20 seats in two different lists.

As per the third list, the AAP has decided to contest from Dasada, Jasdan, Ankleshwar, Khambhaliya, Rajkot (South), Dhangadhra, Wankaner, Bhavnagar (West), Udhna, Olpad, Valsad, Dhoraji and Limbayat.

The candidates finalised to contest from these seats are Parshottam Chhaniyara (Dasada), Bharatbhai Mankolia (Jasdan), KP Sharma (Ankleshwar), Ketan Parmar (Khambhaliya), Girish Maravia (Rajkot South), Kamleshbhai Dadhaniya (Dhangadhra), Usmangani Sherasia (Wankaner), Pratapbhai Patel (Bhavnagar West), Sureshkumar Patel (Udhna), Mansukhbhai Savalia (Olpad), Jatin Patel (Valsad), Hardik Vacchani (Dhoraji) and Rasa Raju (Limbayat).

The candidates who were finalised to contest from other seats declared in phase-2 are Gunvant Patel (Gandhinagar-North), Jilubhai Bavaliya (Botad), Nagajibhai Ambaliya (Katargam), Ajit Lokhil (Rajkot- East), Salim Multani (Surat-East), Jignesh Mehta (Karanj), Ramesh Nabhani (Palanpur), Govind Danicha (Gandhidham) and Paresh Bhanderi (Jamnagar-Rural).

The 11 seats that the AAP had earlier announced to contest are Bapunagar, Unjha, Rajkot (West), Danilimda, Lathi, Chhota Udepur, Padra, Karjan, Pardi, Gondal and Kamrej.

Interestingly, the AAP had replaced its candidate, declared in the first list, for the Bapunagar constituency after receiving complaints against him. Anil Verma, who was the party's candidate from Bapunagar, has been replaced by Amjad Pathan. As per the list, the candidates come from varied backgrounds including businessmen, educators, social workers, a former corporator, lawyer and an academician.

REPLACES ONE