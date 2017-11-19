Gujarat Election 2017: Congress to announce its first list today

OBC leader Alpesh Thakor too is believed to be pressing for more tickets for his candidates

The Opposition Congress is likely to announce its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections on Sunday, just two days before the last day for submission of nominations for the first phase of polls on December 9.

The party had originally announced that it would declare its first list on November 15. However, talks with potential allies such as Nationalist Congress Party and Sharad Yadav-led Janata Dal (U) over ticket distribution, and delay in reaching an agreement with PAAS, delayed finalisation of candidates. OBC leader Alpesh Thakor too is believed to be pressing for more tickets for his candidates.

Party sources, however, said the initial list, comprising most of the sitting MLAs, as well as top party leaders in the state such as Shaktisinh Gohil, Arjun Modhwadia, Siddharth Patel, and others would be announced on Sunday.