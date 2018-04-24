Gujarat: Chocolate Room found selling misbranded products

If you're a chocolate lover and the cocoa-based treat is something you simply can't do without, you may want to exercise some caution. According to a press release issued by the health department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the chain known as Chocolate Room has been selling misbranded chocolate.

An AMC flying squad had collected a sample of 'Choco Dark Chocolate Bar' taken from the Shaymal outlet of the popular chain, for laboratory testing and it was declared misbranded. Even the pav (bun) of the vada pav from Jay Bhavani's Shahibaug outlet was found misbranded and a sample of clove taken from Ashirvad Foods, Madhupura market was found to be sub-standard.

Until March 21, 2018, the civic body had collected 533 different food samples, of which 47 samples were found to be unapproved. While 25 samples were misbranded, 21 were sub-standard and one sample was declared unsafe to eat. Results of tests on 57 food samples is yet to be announced.

"Action against the business operators has been initiated as per the Food Safety and Standard Act – 2006. If anyone in the city suspects malpractices in edible items, they can contact us," said Dr Bhavin Solanki, in-charge medical officer, AMC.