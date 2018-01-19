Gujarat budget to be tabled on February 20

The Gujarat government is going to present its first budget on February 20. The budget session of the 14th term of the assembly will start on February 19. Governor OP Kohli will address the house on the first day.

The minister of state for parliamentary affairs in Gujarat government, Pradipsinh Jadeja, said, "The government will present its first budget on February 20 and the budget session will commence from February 19. The house will meet at the renovated building of the assembly."

The deputy chief minister and the finance minister Nitin Patel will present the budget and the budget is likely to be the populist one.