Gujarat board to declare class 10 results today

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the result for class 10 on May 28, a circular issued by the Board said.

The result will be released on the Board's website at 8.00 am. The circular stated that the mark sheets will be distributed to the students from 11.00am to 2.00pm at their respective district examination centres.

The students will be able to access the results after entering their examination roll numbers on the link made available on the website.

The SSC and the HSC exams had begun on March 12. While the examination for SSC continued till March 23, for Science and General stream HSC, the exams continued till March 28.

Approximately 17 to 18 lakh students have appeared for board exams this year, including 10 lakh for SSC, 5.5 lakh for general stream and nearly 1.5 lakh for Science stream.

The Gujarat Board released the GSEB SSC results on May 29 last year in which 5,28,870 or 68.24 per cent of the students passed.