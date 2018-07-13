Gujarat: Aeronautical, automobile engineering loses sheen in colleges

While the state government is exploring options to offer short-term diploma and certificate courses in the aviation sector from next year, the situation of admissions in aeronautical engineering seems gloomy. Colleges offering a course on aeronautical engineering are facing vacant seats after round 1 of admissions.

While admission to regular engineering courses have also been quite gloomy with only 41,000 applications considered by the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) for 67,000 seats, academicians were hopeful for more applications to specialised and niche courses such as aeronautical engineering which promises better opportunities for employment.

After round 1 of admissions, aeronautical courses in various colleges witnessed vacant seats. At Adishwar College of Technology, nearly 80% of seats remained vacant followed by Bhagwan Arihant Institute of Technology with 63%, Silver Oak Institute of Technology with 60% and Parul Institute of Technology with 31% of seats vacant.

As far as automobile engineering is concerned, LD college of engineering witnessed good response with only 26% vacant seats. However, Ahmedabad Institute of Technology had 78% vacant seats. Of 32 seats, AIT had 25 seats vacant. At Indus Institute of Technology, 40% seats remained vacant after round one.

Environmental engineering received good response with maximum colleges witnessing only around 30% vacant seats.

"The regular engineering courses are not being preferred by the students. This is the main reason that we are now exploring options in the aerospace sector. Small cities are also being connected through airspace and are on the policy radar of the central government hence there is a lot of employment opportunities. The department has been brainstorming to delve into courses that promise better placements," said KK Nirala, Director, Technical Education.