Guj to receive heavy rainfall this week, says Met

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at several places in Gujarat over the next four-five days due to a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea, the weatherman said on Tuesday.

Jayant Sarkar, director of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahmedabad, said that monsoon is off to a good start and has mostly covered the entire state as of Tuesday.

According to Sarkar, there is strong likelihood of rainfall in south Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch due to an offshore system and cyclonic circulation in the next four-five days, and heavy rainfall is likely at some places. Parts of north Gujarat are also likely to receive rainfall, he said.

Relief commissioner AJ Shah, who chaired the meeting of the weather watch group in Gandhinagar, said that the state has already received 11% of the average rainfall, which points to a good monsoon. “The average rainfall in Gujarat in June is 70mm, and we have already received 84mm rains so far. As of Monday, 189 talukas in 30 districts have received rains, while only the five talukas of Mandvi, Mundra, Anjar, Halvad and Lodhika have not recorded any rain so far,” Shah said at the meeting, which was also attended by officials from the Air Force, Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force, and various government departments.

According to government officials, 24 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state so far, while the number of cattle deaths is 90.

On Tuesday, the city received an average 2.2mm of rainfall. Four trees got uprooted at four places in the city. East zone received 3.17mm rain, west zone 1.25, new west zone 0.67, south zone 2.50, north zone 3.17 and central zone received 2.5mm of rainfall in two hours.

Rainfall across state

Town/City Rainfall

Umargam 66

Vadia (Amreli) 66

Pardi 50

Choryasi 43

Junagadh city 42

Jadia 41

Kaprada 39

Kandarana 38

Vaso 36

Vapi 35

Detroj 34

(Data: IMD; rainfall in mm and over last 24 hours)