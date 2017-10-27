GTU to set up first national heritage research laboratory

Experts of the proposed heritage lab will suggest how to make foundations of heritage structures strong

The Gujarat Technological University (GTU) is planning to set up National Heritage Research Lab to tackle the techno-management issues of India's first heritage city Ahmedabad.

The experts at the laboratory will prepare recommendations to make Ahmedabad a combination of heritage city and smart city and will guide the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to conserve and preserve rich culture and heritage as well overall development of the city.

"GTU has taken up this task in view of large number of expert faculty available in the university. The primary discussion was done in the GTU All India Board of Advisors meeting which was attended by 10 members. The Heritage lab will explore and suggest solutions on techno management issues of heritage monuments/structures," said Dr Navin Sheth, Vice Chancellor of GTU.

Experts of the proposed heritage lab will suggest how to make foundations of heritage structures strong. The experts will also cover pollution related issues of heritage structures and suggest solutions like chemical spray etc.

A smart city sensor research lab will also be established in Gandhinagar at the cost of 4 crores, Sheth added.

This would be integrated lab costing about 4 crore and will serve for smart city research to GTU colleges, all municipal bodies, academia and experts in India and abroad on chargeable basis. This would be first such lab in India. It was also suggested to engage IBM, CISCO or other international bodies as knowledge partner in the meeting, said professor Rajnikant Patel, Director GTU School of Smart Cities said.

