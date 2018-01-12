FRC allows 10-15% fee hike to 50 colleges

The Fee Regulatory Committee (Technical) on Thursday announced fee hike for 121 colleges of 613 institutions under the Admissions Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC). Of the 121 whose fees have been determined by the FRC, taking into consideration their audited accounts, merits, manpower, etc., 10-15% hike has been granted to nearly 50 colleges.

Nine institutes that had approached the FRC had proposed more than 100% fee hike. The nine institutes include CEPT University (Faculty of Architecture and Technology); the Institute of Planning; Nirma University; Ahmedabad University, for its MBA programme; Oakbrook Business School; and Veer Narmad University, for its architecture programme.

Interestingly, 19 colleges had requested FRC to reduce their fee. Colleges that requested for a reduction in fee include the Indus Institute of Technology & Engineering, for their MBA and MCA programmes; the Gandhinagar Institute of Technology; the Silver Oak College of Engineering and Technology; and the Pacific School of Engineering, Surat.

Speaking on the same, Jainik Vakil, a member of the Fee Regulatory Committee (Technical), said, "We have set up an online portal where institutes' proposal, documents and audited accounts will be put up for the public to view. This is to ensure greater transparency. We undertook physical verification, forensic investigation of audited accounts and other factors were also considered before determining the fee of any institute. Of a total of 613 institutes, there was no hike in 434 institutes, fee of only 121 colleges have been hiked, out of which 5% hike has been permitted to 31 colleges, 5-10% hike to 41 colleges and 10-15% hike to 49 colleges. In the determined fee, tuition fee, library fee, caution fee, gymkhana fee, etc., have been included."

"No fee deposit above the one determined can be charged. Those who face issues can file an online complaint with us," Vakil added.

The institutes that have been sanctioned maximum rise include the School of Petroleum Management, PDPU, Gandhinagar (Rs 363,000); Ganpat University (Rs 90,000); the Institute of Architecture & Planning; Nirma University (Rs 115,000); Faculty of Technology; CEPT university (Rs 288,000); Faculty of Architecture; CEPT University (Rs 288,000); School of Engineering & Applied Sciences; Ahmedabad University (Rs 155,000); DAIICT, Gandhinagar (Rs154,000).

HIKES AND DROPS