Decide on NK Amin re-induction today, says SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Gujarat government to take a call by Thursday on the re-induction of NK Amin as Superintendent of Police after his retirement, observing he had serious charges against him and had spent eight years in jail.

The apex court also cited the case of former Gujarat DGP PP Pandey, who was given a promotion and three-month extension despite being out on bail in the Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case. Pandey had in April offered to relinquish his office forthwith after the court’s prodding.

“Either you take a call by tomorrow (Thursday) or we will deal with the issue. There were two serious allegations against him, and in one case he has been in jail for eight years,” a bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and DY Chandrachud said.