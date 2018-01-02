Corruption complaint: Minister shuts 8 groundnut procurement centres

State Agriculture minister RC Faldu swung into action soon after taking charge and ordered the closure of eight groundnut purchase centres on Monday, after he found corrupt practices.

Faldu held meetings with agriculture department officials and reviewed the process of groundnut purchase at minimum support price by government from farmers, before ordering the closing down of the centres.

"There were complaints that seven to eight purchase centres were involved in corrupt practices. It has been found that they were working hand in glove with local traders. They would register farmers' name on fake documents and purchase groundnut from traders at support price. A departmental probe found the allegations to be true and hence we ordered the centres shut," Faldu said.

"We also got to know that the slow process of groundnut purchase was because of the limited capacity of warehouses and godowns. I have asked officials of the agriculture department to prepare a scheme o give more assistance to farmers for constructing their own warehouses on cooperative basis. The increase in government's share in assistance will be included among the new items in the next budget," added Faldu.

Faldu also ordered rural development department officials to prepare an assistance scheme for farmers for construction of water tanks.

Faldu, who also has the transport portfolio, ordered purchase of new buses for rural areas.

Faldu who took charge on Friday, the day after portfolio allocation, called a meeting of the department officials concerned on the same day itself. He spent at least four to five hours in his chamber. Faldu is a former Gujarat BJP chief. This is his first stint as minister.

"I have never been a minister before, but have always worked in the party organisation. I will work in the same spirit now as I worked then," he said.

FIRST-TIME MINISTER ACTS TOUGH