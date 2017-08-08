City gets 115.65% of average annual rainfall

After a gap of almost a week, city received rain on Monday. Against 776mm of its annual average rainfall, till Monday Ahmedabad received 865.72mm rain, which is 115.65% of the average rainfall.

Looking at the current weather situation, weatherman has predicted rains will continue till August 11 across the state. For Tuesday, there is a possibility of moderate rainfall with generally cloudy sky. Another rainy spell is expected across the state now as per the forecast bulletin of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, two trees were uprooted on Monday. While one was upooted near PG Memorial Hall at Paldi crossroads, another one was uprooted at the south zone, stated a release issued by the control room of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Due to waterlogging, a road from AEC crossroads to Sola Road was closed early on Monday.

At present, southwesterly winds are prevailing at lower level. For Tuesday, the maximum temperature is likely to remain around 34 degree Celsius and minimum around 26 degree Celsius.

On Monday, weather remained humid. The maximum temperature was recorded at 34.6 degree Celsius which was three degree above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degree Celsius which was one degree above the notch.

RAIN RECORD ON MONDAY