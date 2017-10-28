Essel Group 90 years
Bribery case

Bribery case: AAP seeks judicial inquiry

dna Correspondent | Updated: Oct 28, 2017, 07:50 AM IST, DNA

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday sent a team of representatives to the Election Commission in the state, demanding that a judicial inquiry be initiated against the allegations that BJP had offered a bribe to PAAS leaders. The party sought action against the BJP in connection with the audio clip that went viral in which Narendra Patel, of PAAS, was offered bribe by Varun Patel, another PAAS leader, to join the saffron. Narendra Patel had first joined BJP and, within hours, claimed that he was paid Rs10 lakh by the BJP and Varun Patel.

