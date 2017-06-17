An app to facilitate help for addicts

Two researchers in the city have developed a mobile application which will act as a facilitator between addicts and help-centres. The app which has received the support of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will be launched by end of this month.

Creators of the app Ajaz Shaikh & Khevna Banerjee are developing the app with a seed funding of Rs50,000. While Ajaz and Khevna have been active members of NCB’s healthy campus drive, Ajaz has been dealing independently with addicts across the city.

The app ‘Bye Bye Addiction’ will cover various topics to create awareness amongst people, such as providing information about different kinds of addiction, their prevention and counselling centres. “The idea was to connect addicts with people who can help them,” said Ajaz, adding, “We have approached counselling centres run by the government and once addicts they get in touch via our app, we will connect them with counsellors. We have roped in four psychiatrists who are willing to provide post treatment counseling – an important component in rehabilitation which is missing these days. NCB is likely to provide us a space for this.”

He added “We have widened the purview of addictions for our app, because we can see a major rise in porn and gambling addicts. These new areas need serious attention.”

Hariom Gandhi, zonal director of NCB, said, “This application will fill a gap in the current circuit. I wish them good luck.”