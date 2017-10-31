Ahmedabad University students now take few classes at CEPT

AU and CEPT have entered into an agreement to offer few courses for both students to ensure interdiciplinary system.

Walking an extra mile to ensure inclusive education for all and opening arms to neighbours, students of Ahmedabad University and CEPT University are able to take courses with each other. AU and CEPT have entered into an agreement to offer few courses for both students to ensure interdiciplinary system.

Vice Chancellor of Ahmedabad University Pankaj Chandra said, “If most institutes open their arms, it would benefit students on a greater note. This also brings lot of diversity and different perspectives to a classroom. At AU, we are reimagining classrooms with new ways of teaching for a better future.”