Ahmed Patel, wife declare Rs 6.49 cr assets

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has declared that he owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs2.24 crore, while his wife Memoona owns assets worth Rs4.25 crore.

In his affidavit filed along with the nomination for Rajya Sabha elections on Wednesday, Patel, who is eyeing a fifth term in the Upper House, declared that he owns movable assets worth Rs28.13 lakh. This includes cash in hand of Rs91,250, bank deposits of Rs9.59 lakh, and shares and bonds worth Rs34,850.

He also owns three cars, a Maruti Dzire, an Ambassador and a Toyota Innova, which are valued at Rs17.27 lakh.

Patel declared that he does not own any gold, but his wife Memoona owns 74 tola gold jewellery worth Rs20.81 lakh, and diamond jewellery worth Rs3 lakh. She has Rs35.89 lakh in bank deposits, and owns Rs1.23 crore worth of shares, bonds and mutual funds, as per the affidavit.

The Congress leader declared that he and his wife own 10 plots of agricultural land in Ankleshwar and Bharuch which are worth Rs1.38 crore. The affidavit shows that Patel had gifted a non- agricultural plot worth Rs11.95 lakh to her.

She also owns commercial spaces worth Rs1.20 crore. Patel declared value of a plot in Gandhinagar at Rs1.10 crore.

The 67-year-old leader also said that he is not facing any criminal charges.

In his affidavit, Patel declared total liabilities to the tune of Rs39.97 lakh. He declared income of Rs11.38 lakh and agri income of Rs3.71 lakh for financial year 2015-16, while his wife’s income was Rs20.14 lakh.