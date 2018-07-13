21 IAS officers shifted; Vijay Nehra is AMC chief, AM Tiwari is home secy

Senior bureaucrat AM Tiwari has been appointed as the state's home secretary, even as the state government transferred 21 IAS officers in a much-awaited reshuffle on Thursday.

Tiwari, who is managing director of GSFC, will be Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of home department, the state government said in a notification. Tiwari replaces MS Dagur, who has been appointed as MD of GNFC.

Vijay Nehra has been appointed as Ahmedabad municipal commissioner, while incumbent Mukesh Kumar has been shifted to education department as secretary (primary & secondary education).

Arvind Agrawal, ACS of forests & environment department, has been shifted to finance department. Agrawal was so far holding additional charge of finance department. Energy secretary Sujit Gulati has been appointed as GSFC MD in place of AM Tiwari. Raj Gopal, who is principal secretary in panchayats, rural housing & rural development department, replaces Gulati in energy & petrochemicals department.

Sangeeta Singh, ACS of food, civil supplies & consumer affairs department, has been shifted to general administration department (personnel). She was holding charge of GAD for past couple of months.

Rajiv Kumar Gupta, ACS of labour & employment department, has been shifted to forests & environment department, while Vipul Mittra has been shifted to labour & employment department.

AK Rakesh, commissioner of cottage & rural industries, has been transferred as principal secretary of panchayats, rural housing & rural development department. Sandeep Kumar replaces Rakesh as commissioner of cottage & rural industries.

Sunaina Tomar, principal secretary of primary & secondary education, has been shifted to ports & transport department.

Vadodara municipal commissioner Vinod Rao has been appointed as secretary of agriculture, farmer welfare and cooperation department, while Ajay Bhadoo has been appointed as Vadodara municipal commissioner.

Development commissioner Manoj Aggarwal has been appointed as principal secretary of social justice & empowerment department in place of Kamal Dayani, who has been shifted to food, civil supplies & consumer affairs department.

NP Thakar is the new development commissioner.

Lochan Sehra has been appointed as secretary, (housing & Nirmal Gujarat), urban development & urban housing department. He has also been given additional charge as housing commissioner, Gujarat Housing Board.

Mohammad Shahid has been appointed as Vice Chancellor & MD of Gujarat Maritime Board in place of Ajay Bhadoo.