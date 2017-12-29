Trending#

2 died, 1 injured after car rammed into truck

Picture for represenation
 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
  Friday 29 December 2017 3:45 IST
 

   
   
   


In a tragic incident that took place on Thursday early morning, two persons died and one was injured after a speeding car rammed into a truck, while they were trying to overtake another vehicle.

 
The deceased was identified as Nitin Bhraman (18) and Bhikhaji Rajput (20), both native of Banaskanta. They were working as employees with the Metro rail project in Ahmedabad. Their injured friend was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

 
As per Naroda police, At around 5 am in the morning, the victims were on Naroda- Dehgam road in their company car. They were speeding their way to the destination when they tried to overtake a vehicle on the road and rammed into a truck from behind.

 
In the incident, both the people who were sitting in the front seat of the car died on the spot, while the person in the back seat received injuries.

 
Naroda police have lodged a case in the matter and further investigation regarding the same is on.

 
 

    
   
