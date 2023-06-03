Unleashing the Ukrainian flavor: Naatu Naatu gets mesmerizing twist! don't miss this viral dance video

screengrab

New Delhi: The film 'RRR' has achieved unprecedented levels of craze and acclaim that show no signs of diminishing. This exceptional action-drama not only clinched an Oscar but has also amassed an immense and dedicated fan base on a global scale. Even now, long after its release, the movie continues to draw enthusiastic audiences to theaters in various parts of the world. It has become a cultural phenomenon, capturing the imagination of people from all walks of life.

One aspect of 'RRR' that has contributed to its enduring popularity is its electrifying soundtrack, which features the hit track "Naatu Naatu." This particular song has become a viral sensation on social media, with countless videos surfacing daily of people dancing to its energetic beats. Each video showcases unique interpretations and dance routines, showcasing the enthusiasm and creativity of fans.

However, in the midst of this ongoing trend, a new video has taken the internet by storm. It features soldiers from Ukraine, showcasing their skills and camaraderie by grooving to the captivating rhythm of "Naatu Naatu." The video, originally shared by Jane Fedotova on Twitter, has captured the attention and admiration of viewers worldwide.

What sets this video apart is the soldiers' remarkable efforts to recreate the entire song sequence as it was picturized on the film's lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. With their own twist, the soldiers in Mykolaiv deliver a powerful performance that symbolizes their resistance against Russia's invasion. It draws a parallel to the original video, where the actors portrayed their fight against British rule. The soldiers' interpretation is both unique and amusing, as they infuse their military precision and discipline into the energetic choreography of the song.

"The military from Mykolaiv filmed a parody of the song #NaatuNaatu from of the movie "RRR", the main soundtrack of which won an Oscar this year. In the original scene, the main characters express their protest against the British officer (colonizer) for not allowing them to meet with a song," describes the caption accompanying the video. The official 'RRR' account also shared the clip, accompanied by three folded hands emojis.

Since its posting, the video has garnered an impressive six lakh views and over six thousand likes on the microblogging platform.



The video has struck a chord with viewers due to its creative approach, showcasing the soldiers' dedication, teamwork, and their willingness to express themselves through the universal language of music and dance. It has garnered significant attention and admiration online, transcending borders and captivating people from different cultures and backgrounds.

A user expressed, "The Ukrainian version of #NaatuNaatu is a powerful representation. We are battling against our own oppressor, and this adaptation will firmly convey to Russia that #Ukraine stands as a sovereign and independent nation."

Another user praised, "This remarkable transformation of the #NaatuNaatu song within the military context in #Ukraine amidst the ongoing #UkraineRussiaWar is truly brilliant."