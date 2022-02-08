Stricter laws for love jihad, free electricity to farmers: BJP releases its manifesto for UP Assembly Polls 2022

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah finally released the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022. After releasing the manifesto, Shah said, "BJP UP team has given form to this 'Sankalp Patra'. It is not just a 'Ghoshna Patra', it is the UP government's resolution…the 2017 'Sankalp Patra' had 212 resolutions, of which 92 have been fulfilled. We do what we say."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also completely backed the Union Home Minister's statements. Apart from the 'Sankalp Patra', BJP also released its election song.

Here are some promises that BJP has made in its manifesto 'Sankalp Patra'

BJP promises free electricity for irrigation to farmers in the next five years. In the next 5 years, the government will strengthen wheat and paddy purchase at MSP. Interest will be taken from sugar mills if there is a delay in payment of cane dues to farmers beyond 14 days To make meritorious girl students self-reliant, free scooters will be given to them under Rani Laxmibai Yojana. Under Swami Vivekanand Yuva Shashaktikaran Yojana, 2 crore tablets and smartphones will be given. Provision of 10-year punishment and Rs 1 lakh fine for those indulging in 'love jihad'. CDS General Bipin Rawat Defence Industrial Corridor in Bundelkhand will be completed in record time. The BJP will set up a Lata Mangeshkar Academy of Performing Arts in the state in memory of the late singer. The BJP has also promised a 'Paryatan Kaushal Kosh' worth Rs 2000 crore that will generate employment for 10 lakh youth. The BJP will start a scheme in the name of former chief minister Kalyan Singh. Called the Babuji Kalyan Singh Gram Unnat Yojana, the scheme will ensure the all-around development of villages. Self-help groups will be set up at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore for five lakh women. A Garib Kalyan Mela will be organised in every gram panchayat.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 percent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.