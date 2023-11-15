Headlines

Sahara Group founder dies: Subrata Roy's wife, son are not Indian citizens, know about their citizenship

Will India bat first or field if Rohit Sharma wins toss? Know match conditions for Ind vs NZ World Cup semi-final

Israel-Hamas War: Israel conducts raids inside Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital

Delhi air quality remains in 'severe' category; check Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram's AQI levels

Courteney Cox shares one of her favourite Monica-Chandler moments from Friends as she remembers Matthew Perry

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Will India bat first or field if Rohit Sharma wins toss? Know match conditions for Ind vs NZ World Cup semi-final

Subrata Roy, Sahara Group founder, dies at 75 after prolonged illness

You’re finally free: 'Joey' Matt LeBlanc's heartbreaking post for 'Chandler' Matthew Perry leaves Friends fans in tears

Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma's films ranked from best to worst

Bowlers with most wickets in ODI World Cup semi finals

Batters who scored most runs in first 10 overs of a World Cup series

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Courteney Cox shares one of her favourite Monica-Chandler moments from Friends as she remembers Matthew Perry

Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman's film inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India, crosses Rs 200 crore globally

You’re finally free: 'Joey' Matt LeBlanc's heartbreaking post for 'Chandler' Matthew Perry leaves Friends fans in tears

HomeIndia

India

Sahara Group founder dies: Subrata Roy's wife, son are not Indian citizens, know about their citizenship

Roy was arrested in 2014 on the orders of the Supreme Court after he failed to appear before it in a contempt case arising out of a non-refund of more than Rs 20,000 crore to investors by two of his companies.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy died due to a cardiorespiratory arrest at a private hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 75. 

In his prime, Roy had made the Sahara Group a multi-billion dollar enterprise that counted itself among the biggest employers of the country.
He was also known to have friends among the famous and powerful across the fields of politics and Bollywood.

Having created a huge business empire across retail, real estate and financial services sectors, Roy was at the centre of a huge controversy and faced multiple regulatory and legal battles in connection with his group firms that were accused of circumventing regulations with Ponzi schemes, allegations his group always denied.

However, Very few people know that Subrata Roy's wife Swapna Roy and son Sushanto Roy had given up Indian citizenship and taken citizenship of Macedonia. 

As several cases were pending against the Roy family, they took the citizenship of Macedonia to escape Indian law.

How does Macedonia offer citizenship?

Macedonia is a country located in South Eastern Europe. Macedonia was previously part of Yugoslavia. It later became independent in 1991 and became a member of the United Nations in 1993. It provides citizenship to people for investment. According to a report, any citizen who wants to acquire Macedonian citizenship simply has to declare an investment of 4 lakh euros and employ 10 local people. By doing this, he/she can easily get Macedonian citizenship.

Apart from this, a foreigner who invests more than 40 thousand euros in real estate in Macedonia gets the right to stay for one year. Macedonia is doing this to reduce the unemployment rate in its country. The number of unemployed people in Macedonia is quite high.

According to reports, Subrata Roy Sahara had very good relations with Macedonia. He had also been the state guest of Macedonia several times. He had also proposed installing a large statue of Mother Teresa there and also proposed to build a casino there. 

Subrata Roy's troubles began in November 2010 when stock market regulator Sebi asked two entities of Sahara Group not to mobilise funds from equity markets or from issuance of any security to the public while restraining Roy from approaching the public to raise money.

Roy was arrested in 2014 on the orders of the Supreme Court after he failed to appear before it in a contempt case arising out of a non-refund of more than Rs 20,000 crore to investors by two of his companies. He was later granted bail but troubles continued for his various businesses.

(With PTI inputs)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Track your fitness levels with these branded weight machines

Salman Khan fans burst crackers inside theatres screening Tiger 3 on Diwali; netizens slam them: 'If it catches fire...'

Telangana polls: Chief Electoral Officer asks Congress, BJP, BRS to pull out ads

Champions Trophy 2025: List of 8 teams that have qualified

Bollywood's biggest flop film ended career of three actresses, was banned in Maharashtra for 2 months, the actor was...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE