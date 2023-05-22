WB HS result 2023 date released: West Bengal Class 12th marksheet to be available on THIS date at wbresults.nic.in

File photo

WB HS Result 2023 Date: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) to declare the Result of the Higher Secondary or Class 12 final exam soon. The Board President Dr. Chiranjib Bhattacharjee has confirmed to announce the WB HS Result on May 24, 2023. Once released, WB HS result will be available on the board website, wbchse.wb.gov.in, or wbresults.nic.in. WB Madhyamik result 2023 has been already declared on May 19.

WBCHSE to hold a press conference to announce the results of the HS final exam for Science, Arts, and Commerce stream students. Once announced the result link will be activated on the official website.

WB 12th Result 2023: Steps to check marksheet

Visit wbresults.nic.in

Click on the link, ‘West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination Result 2023’

Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

WB HS 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take its printout

On May 19, West Bengal announced the SSC, Class 10 results, and Madrahasa results were released on May 20. Candidates should check this page for the latest updates.