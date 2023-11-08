Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out best deals on shoes and get up to 80% off

Meet Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma, his last film starring Shah Rukh Khan was huge flop, he won National Award for...

ICC ODI batting ranking: Shubman Gill breaks Babar Azam's dominance at the top

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration for Class 9, 11 ending on November 10, check fee structure, other details

Delhi schools to get early winter break from November 9-18 amid severe air pollution

NZ vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match 41

8 benefits of good posture

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's breathtaking maternity photoshoot

Dals or pulses to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

Elvish Yadav grilled by Noida Police in snake venom case, will have to appear for questioning again

The Role That Changed My Life: Preeti Jhangiani says Mohabbatein gave her that 'defining character' that few actors get

Cricket

NZ vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match 41

NZ vs SL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 41, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

New Zealand's chances of reaching the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals took a hit after they lost their fourth consecutive match. They had a great start by beating England but then faced three losses in a row, including one to India. Their current situation isn't ideal, and they need to fight hard to secure a spot in the semi-finals, although they have a slight advantage in net run rate compared to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka's hopes of progressing in the tournament ended when they lost to Bangladesh. They are the third team to be eliminated from the knockout race, and they are going through changes in their cricket board. Now, all they have left to play for is their pride.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 41st Match, ODI World Cup 2023

Venue: Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Date & Time: Thursday, November 9, 02:00 PM (IST)

NZ vs SL Dream 11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra , Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charitha Asalanka

Allrounders: Glenn Phillips, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera

NZ vs SL, My Dream 11 Team

Kusal Mendis, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra , Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charitha Asalanka, Glenn Phillips, Chamika Karunaratne, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera

