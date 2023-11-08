NZ vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match 41

NZ vs SL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 41, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

New Zealand's chances of reaching the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals took a hit after they lost their fourth consecutive match. They had a great start by beating England but then faced three losses in a row, including one to India. Their current situation isn't ideal, and they need to fight hard to secure a spot in the semi-finals, although they have a slight advantage in net run rate compared to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka's hopes of progressing in the tournament ended when they lost to Bangladesh. They are the third team to be eliminated from the knockout race, and they are going through changes in their cricket board. Now, all they have left to play for is their pride.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 41st Match, ODI World Cup 2023

Venue: Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Date & Time: Thursday, November 9, 02:00 PM (IST)

NZ vs SL Dream 11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra , Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charitha Asalanka

Allrounders: Glenn Phillips, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera

NZ vs SL, My Dream 11 Team

