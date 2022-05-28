IPL 2022: Players to watch out for during IPL final between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans

With only 1 more match left in the IPL 2022, let's have a look at the players who can make an impact during the final match between RR and GT

IPL 2022 has been one of the best seasons in the history of the league. We have seen many new records made and many old ones broken. Gujarat Titans are playing their first season and they managed to qualify for the playoffs quite comfortably and defeated Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 to book their spot in the finals.

Whereas Rajasthan Royals ended the league stage at the 2nd spot and lost to Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 but defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the qualifier 2 to set up another clash with Gujarat Titans on 29th May 2022.

Both the teams are filled with match-winners. Let's have a look at the players from both teams who can make an impact in the final match of the IPL 2022.