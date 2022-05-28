IPL 2022: Players to watch out for during IPL final between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans

With only 1 more match left in the IPL 2022, let's have a look at the players who can make an impact during the final match between RR and GT
IPL 2022 has been one of the best seasons in the history of the league. We have seen many new records made and many old ones broken. Gujarat Titans are playing their first season and they managed to qualify for the playoffs quite comfortably and defeated Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 to book their spot in the finals.
READ: In pics, captains to lose maximum tosses in a particular season of the IPL
Whereas Rajasthan Royals ended the league stage at the 2nd spot and lost to Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 but defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the qualifier 2 to set up another clash with Gujarat Titans on 29th May 2022.
Both the teams are filled with match-winners. Let's have a look at the players from both teams who can make an impact in the final match of the IPL 2022.
1. Yuzvendra Chahal for Rajasthan Royals
Yuzvendra Chahal is currently crushing batsmen with his deliveries. The RR spinner has prized out the best of the batsmen this season and his stats stands at 26 wickets in 16 matches. Yuzvendra's performance will likely be a game-changer in the final of IPL 2022.
READ: From white walls to a great foyer, look inside RR captain Sanju Samson's luxurious home in Kerala
Yuzvendra Chahal lost his purple cap to Wanindu Hasaranga last evening. He will make sure to take at least 1 wicket in the final match to get his purple cap back.
2. Rashid Khan for Gujarat Titans
Rashid Khan has done wonders with both bat and ball in the current season. He has so far taken 18 wickets at an average of 22. Apart from this, 91 runs have also been scored at a strike rate of 207 and he has hit a total of 9 sixes in the tournament till now.
READ: Rajat Patidar to Devdutt Padikkal - Centuries smashed by uncapped players in IPL
In the qualifier 1 of the IPL, Rashid Khan made the difference in the high-scoring game as he conceded just 15 runs during his 4-over spell.
3. Jos Buttler for Rajasthan Royals
The RR opener had smashed 491 runs in the first 7 games. Jos Buttler looked all set to break Virat Kohli’s season record of 973 runs. But he had a quiet second half of the IPL with his bat.
READ: In pics, captains to lose maximum tosses in a particular season of the IPL
But Jos Buttler came back to the form when his team needed him the most. He scored 89 runs in the qualifier 1 followed by an unbeaten 106 in the qualifier 2 to take Rajasthan Royals into the finals.
His form will matter the most for the Rajasthan Royals in the finals.
4. Hardik Pandya for Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titan's skipper Hardik weighed in a lot in the franchise's win throughout the event. Pandya has scored 453 runs in 14 matches of the event with 4 fifties and a strike rate of 131.52. It will be crucial for GT's skipper to perform in the final match of the IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals.
5. Sanju Samson for Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson has played a key role in leading Rajasthan Royals into the final of the IPL 2022. Not only he has been exceptional with the bat but also he has led the team with a very positive mindset throughout the tournament.
READ: Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
Sanju Samson has scored 444 runs in the IPL so far and he would be looking forward to taking his team towards their second title win after 2008.
6. David Miller for Gujarat Titans
In the period between 2016-2011, David Miller had a bad run in the IPL. He wasn't even selected by any team during the 1st round of the auctions in the IPL 2022. But the way he came into this IPL and took on the bowlers from the word go, he has been exceptional.
READ: In pics, captains to lose maximum tosses in a particular season of the IPL
He has been the mainstay for Gujarat Titans n the IPL. He has scored 449 runs in this year's IPL and was the man of the match in the qualifier 1 game.