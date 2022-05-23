Search icon
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa

Let's have a look at the players netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa.

  • May 23, 2022, 09:51 AM IST

On the last day of the league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match Paytm T20I home series against South Africa. The series will begin on June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

T20I Squad: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik 

Soon after the squad was announced, netizens flooded the BCCI's comment section asking for various players as to why did they not make it to the squad. While some even asked for Suryakumar Yadav, it is to be known that the Mumbai Indians (MI) player is injured.

So let's have a look at the players netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa

 

1. Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson
One issue fans have with the squad was that the BCCI went on to rest most of the senior players, but when ahead with all format wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Netizens believe that Pant also could have been rested before the England Test game and the Sanju Samson could have been given the chance instead.

 

2. Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi
Another player netizens wanted to be part of the Indian squad was Rahul Tripathi. Been the backbone of Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) comeback in the IPL 2022.

In 14 matches, Tripathi scored 413 runs with this highest being 76. He had three 50+ runs.

3. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan
Another player snubbed by the BCCI is Shikhar Dhawan. The players now become almost only ODI players. However, netizens believe that senior Indian player needs more game time.

4. Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia
Some fans even argued that Rahul Tewatia could have been a good addition to the squad. 

5. Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw
Another young talent ignored by BCCI according to netizens is Prithvi Shaw. After being admitted to the hospital due to fever, he made a return against Mumbai Indians (MI).

However, throughout the IPL 2022, he has been in great form, helping Delhi get a good start.

