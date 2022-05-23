Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa

Let's have a look at the players netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa.
On the last day of the league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match Paytm T20I home series against South Africa. The series will begin on June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
T20I Squad: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
Soon after the squad was announced, netizens flooded the BCCI's comment section asking for various players as to why did they not make it to the squad. While some even asked for Suryakumar Yadav, it is to be known that the Mumbai Indians (MI) player is injured.
So let's have a look at the players netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
1. Sanju Samson
One issue fans have with the squad was that the BCCI went on to rest most of the senior players, but when ahead with all format wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.
Netizens believe that Pant also could have been rested before the England Test game and the Sanju Samson could have been given the chance instead.
leave bcci sanju pic.twitter.com/c1ZE9GzSef— Abhinav Das (@Coolperson671) May 22, 2022
Where's Sanju?— (@rawan007singh) May 22, 2022
Sanju Samson should have been in the team. I think Karthik has replaced Samson. Rahul Tripathi has also done well. Remember this is a national team and you have to break the doors of the selection room with your exceptional performance. Congratulations to Arshdeep & Umran.. pic.twitter.com/o3nmqE6MLr— LALAN PAIKARAY (@LalanPaikaray) May 22, 2022
2. Rahul Tripathi
Another player netizens wanted to be part of the Indian squad was Rahul Tripathi. Been the backbone of Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) comeback in the IPL 2022.
In 14 matches, Tripathi scored 413 runs with this highest being 76. He had three 50+ runs.
Shouldnt Sanju be given a chance in place of Pant— Pavan (@i_am_Pavan2007) May 22, 2022
Tripathi? Dhawan?
Still going to select Venkatesh Iyer.....
He and rahul tripathi deserves more than venkki and ishan , @ImRo45 @klrahul @BCCI pic.twitter.com/bDvOYhr810— Arpit rawat (@Rajasth38845211) May 22, 2022
Like if you think Tripathi should be here pic.twitter.com/RlXem7afdJ— Guñ (@Best_captain_) May 22, 2022
3. Shikhar Dhawan
Another player snubbed by the BCCI is Shikhar Dhawan. The players now become almost only ODI players. However, netizens believe that senior Indian player needs more game time.
Shame on BCCI— DisFiLE (@DisFiLEWorld) May 22, 2022
No Rahul Tripathi, No Shikhar Dhawan, No Nitish rana , No sanju samson , just BCCI things
PS : BCCI is finished, When Dhoni retired,
What about these guys @BCCI , worst selection committee pic.twitter.com/jII4MZIz6j— (@Abhiraj17_) May 22, 2022
Waste selection committee @BCCI— MrAkash (@MrAkash42933126) May 23, 2022
Why should not select senior player @SDhawan25 sir
You remember the shikhar Dhawan 2019 he performed very well in t20 world Cup that he got named mricc @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/4YQt3V0E9b
4. Rahul Tewatia
Some fans even argued that Rahul Tewatia could have been a good addition to the squad.
If India is searching for good all rounder then why not giving chance to Dube,tewatia and krunal— Jay Pawar (@jaypawar_78) May 22, 2022
And if team selection is according to ipl then what about gill,Tripathi,Shaw,Sanju,nitish why they are not included in sqaud
rutu,ishan,Venky,axar have not perform good this season
Instead of V. Iyyer, Kishan Gaikwad, U. Malik,Samson,Tewatia, Tripathi, Mohsin Khan should have been selected. Instead going for quantity, the selectors should have gone for quality. Also T. Natrajan should have been selected instead of so Axar Patel.— NINAD GANGAVKAR (@NGTADKAN) May 22, 2022
Other long deserving include Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan n some more— Manjot Singh Jo b pyar se mila hum usi k ho liye (@SinghForSewa03) May 23, 2022
5. Prithvi Shaw
Another young talent ignored by BCCI according to netizens is Prithvi Shaw. After being admitted to the hospital due to fever, he made a return against Mumbai Indians (MI).
However, throughout the IPL 2022, he has been in great form, helping Delhi get a good start.
Why Prithvi Shaw is consistently ignored in all formats of the game ? He striked 153 Percent this IPL season and is a attacking opener .A big inning is just awaiting .He already had a test 100 n one good ODI performance .He is being wasted.— Swarn (@kotwal_swarn) May 23, 2022
Can’t believe @PrithviShaw is not even in India’s second XI. this is insane from the selectors. @ovshake42 #IndianCricketTeam #selection #IndvsSA #BCCI #IPL— Karan Kakade (@crickfreak11) May 23, 2022
@BCCI must know what they are actually doing.— dipankar sikder (@dipankarsikder5) May 23, 2022
Ignoring players who are performing consistently and just selecting the players on maybe their personal like should actually end.#Politics#ShikharDhawan #SanjuSamson #Rahultripati #Prithvishaw