Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa

Let's have a look at the players netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa.

On the last day of the league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match Paytm T20I home series against South Africa. The series will begin on June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

T20I Squad: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Soon after the squad was announced, netizens flooded the BCCI's comment section asking for various players as to why did they not make it to the squad. While some even asked for Suryakumar Yadav, it is to be known that the Mumbai Indians (MI) player is injured.

So let's have a look at the players netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa