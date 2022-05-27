From white walls to a great foyer, look inside RR captain Sanju Samson's luxurious home in Kerala

As the cricketer is all set to lead the RR franchise, a look at his Kerala home, pictures of which have flooded his Instagram account.
All set to lead Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Eliminator 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Sanju Samson surely looks in a good space.
Sanju Samson has been leading this side for over two seasons now and has had quite a good record.
While the IPL captaincy is surely a good record to his name, the man has been also leading a nearly perfect life off-field.
Hailing from Kerala, Sanju Samson's primary residence, with his wife Charulatha Remesh, is in the southern state of India. However, according to Sportskeeda, he owns properties in Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad as well.
1. Sanju Samson's independent bungalow in Kerala.
Most of the photos are mostly from his wife Charulatha Remesh's account. The couple has an independent bungalow in Kerala.
(Photo: Charulatha Remesh Instagram)
2. Sanju Samson's house painted mostly white
With a nice balcony, a great foyer area and ample space to park cars, their house is painted mostly white.
(Photo: Sanju Samson)
3. Sanju Samson and wife celebrating Christmas at home
While celebrating Christmas, the decor in the house surely gave fans an insight into how well the home has been designed.
(Photo: Sanju Samson Instagram)
4. Sanju Samson also owns number of real estate properties around the country
Sanju Samson's luxurious designer home is located in Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram. He also owns a number of real estate properties around the country.
(Photo: Charulatha Remesh Instagram)
5. Cost of Sanju Samson's houses around India
According to Sportskeeda, Sanju Samson has paid around INR 4 crore for houses in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.
(Photo: Sanju Samson Instagram)