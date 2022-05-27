From white walls to a great foyer, look inside RR captain Sanju Samson's luxurious home in Kerala

As the cricketer is all set to lead the RR franchise, a look at his Kerala home, pictures of which have flooded his Instagram account.

All set to lead Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Eliminator 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Sanju Samson surely looks in a good space.

Sanju Samson has been leading this side for over two seasons now and has had quite a good record.

While the IPL captaincy is surely a good record to his name, the man has been also leading a nearly perfect life off-field.

Hailing from Kerala, Sanju Samson's primary residence, with his wife Charulatha Remesh, is in the southern state of India. However, according to Sportskeeda, he owns properties in Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad as well.

