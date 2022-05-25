In pics, captains to lose maximum tosses in a particular season of the IPL

Toss plays an important part in any form of cricket but it plays an even more important role when the format is T20.
Yesterday during the qualifier 1 match of the IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, Sanju Samson broke a record that he would never want to achieve. He became the first player to lose 13 tosses in the IPL.
Although losing a toss has never created much of an impact if we talk about Rajasthan Royals in general as Sanju Samson's team won 9 out of 14 group stage games and ended the group stage at the second position. But, winning the toss yesterday was important as the game was played at the new venue where no one was aware of the fact that how the pitch would react.
Here's a list of captains along with Sanju Samson who has lost the maximum number of tosses in a particular season of the IPL.
1. Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 - 13 tosses
On Tuesday, Samson scripted an unwanted record after GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first Qualifier of the IPL 2022 playoffs at Eden Gardens.
Scripting a dubious record in the world's richest T20 league, Samson and Rajasthan Royals have now lost the most number of tosses in a single season. Rajasthan Royals lost the qualifier 1 and will play Qualifier 2 against LSG or RCB.
It will be interesting to see that despite losing so many tosses, where does Rajasthan Royals end up in the tournament.
2. Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2012 - 12 tosses
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni lost 12 tosses during IPL 2012. Chennai Super Kings is considered among the most successful franchises in the IPL but they also lost out luck during IPl 2022.
The skipper of the men in yellow lost 12 tosses during that tournament. Though they won the most important toss during that season which was in the final against Kolkata Knight Riders they ended up losing that game.
3. Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 - 11 tosses
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli lost 11 tosses during IPL 2013. There were nine teams that competed in the 2013 Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bangalore finished fifth in the IPL.
Chris Gayle was the highest run-scorer for the team and he won the orange cap during this season.