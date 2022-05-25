In pics, captains to lose maximum tosses in a particular season of the IPL

Toss plays an important part in any form of cricket but it plays an even more important role when the format is T20.

Yesterday during the qualifier 1 match of the IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, Sanju Samson broke a record that he would never want to achieve. He became the first player to lose 13 tosses in the IPL.

Although losing a toss has never created much of an impact if we talk about Rajasthan Royals in general as Sanju Samson's team won 9 out of 14 group stage games and ended the group stage at the second position. But, winning the toss yesterday was important as the game was played at the new venue where no one was aware of the fact that how the pitch would react.

Here's a list of captains along with Sanju Samson who has lost the maximum number of tosses in a particular season of the IPL.