Rajat Patidar to Devdutt Padikkal - Centuries smashed by uncapped players in IPL

Rajat Patidar is overall the 5th uncapped player to hit a century in IPL history, so let's have a look at the other cricketers.
Breaking their Eliminator jinx, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their fixture of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
RCB had got off to a poor start with their skipper Faf du Plessis heading back towards the dug-out on a Golden Duck. Soon after Rajat Patidar joined forces with Virat Kohli (25 off 24) and the duo stitched together a 66-run stand in 46 deliveries.
Patidar saw his teammates at the other end walk away, but he continued to stay at the crease and even reached his century in the 18th over. The batter smashed a six off Mohsin Khan and he became the first uncapped player to score a century in an IPL playoff fixture.
1. Shaun Marsh - Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
In IPL 2008, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Shaun Marsh had smashed 115 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR). His ton came after facing 69-balls including 11-fours and 7-sixes with strike rate of 166.66.
(Photo: File Photo)
2. Manish Pandey - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Manish Pandey, then playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2009 was 19 years and 253 days old when he scored an unbeaten 114 runs off 73 balls against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers (DC).
His innings consisted of 10 fours and 4 sixes. In fact, he became the first Indian to score a century in the IPL.
(Photo: File Photo)
3. Paul Valthaty - Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batter Paul Valthaty remained unbeaten at 120 when his side faced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2011.
He had faced 63 balls and smashed 19 fours and two maximums.
(Photo: Twitter)
4. Devdutt Padikkal - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal had gone on to score 101* off 52 balls when they faced Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2021.
Padikkal's innings included 11 fours and 6 sixes. He was only 20 years and 289 days when he smashed the century.
(Photo: IPL Twitter)
5. Rajat Patidar - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Rajat Patidar scored 112 not out in 49 balls to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator 1 of the IPL 2022.
In fact, his 49-ball century is now the fastest by an uncapped player in IPL history.
(Photo: RCB Twitter)