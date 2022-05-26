Rajat Patidar to Devdutt Padikkal - Centuries smashed by uncapped players in IPL

Rajat Patidar is overall the 5th uncapped player to hit a century in IPL history, so let's have a look at the other cricketers.

Breaking their Eliminator jinx, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their fixture of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

RCB had got off to a poor start with their skipper Faf du Plessis heading back towards the dug-out on a Golden Duck. Soon after Rajat Patidar joined forces with Virat Kohli (25 off 24) and the duo stitched together a 66-run stand in 46 deliveries.

Patidar saw his teammates at the other end walk away, but he continued to stay at the crease and even reached his century in the 18th over. The batter smashed a six off Mohsin Khan and he became the first uncapped player to score a century in an IPL playoff fixture.

