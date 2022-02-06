From Yash Dhull to Raj Bawa, top 5 U-19 World Cup winners who could play for India next

From Yash Dhull to Raj Bawa, these 5 players stood out and helped India win a record fifth U-19 World Cup title on Sunday.
India U-19 triumphed against England in the U-19 World Cup final in Antigua to lift the coveted trophy for a record-extending fifth time. It was the fourth time, an Indian team reached the final, showing just how dominant India have been in the tournament in recent years. Yash Dhull's team was unbeaten in the tournament, and he was ably supported in the cause by players like Raj Bawa, Ravi Kumar etc. After the heroics of the Indian colts here are the top 5 U-19 players who could play for the senior Indian team next.
1. Yash Dhull
Yash Dhull's sensational performances and excellent leadership skills were on full display as he led India to their fifth World Cup triumph. Dhull scored 110 runs in as many balls to help the U-19 team beat Australia in the semifinal. After such dazzling performances, Yash Dhull can stake a claim to play in the India senior team next.
2. Angkrish Raghuvanshi
India's highest run-scorer at this edition of the U19 World Cup, Angkrish Raghuvanshi racked up a total of 278 runs throughout the tournament to finish as the fifth-highest run-scorer overall. He has been everpresent for India in their World Cup winning journey and the talented batsman would surely be looking to target a spot in India's senior team next.
3. Raj Angad Bawa
Raj Bawa's fiery five-wicket spell helped India tame the English batsmen, and the fast bowling all-rounder could be a handy option for the senior Indian team as well. Earlier in the tournament, he shattered Shikhar Dhawan's record as he scored 162 runs against Uganda to become the batsman with the highest individual score by an Indian. Grandson of Tarlochan Singh, who represented India in Hockey at the 1948 Olympics, Raj Bawa surely has a bright future.
4. Vicky Ostwal
Vicky Ostwal picked up a stellar 12 wickets for his team throughout the tournament, the highest by an Indian, and eighth overall. He was a constant menace at this year's World Cup and was also the Man of the Match in the U-19 Asia Cup as well. Down the line, Vicky Ostwal could be a handy spin option for India's senior team as well.
5. Ravi Kumar
Son of a CRPF personnel, hailing from Odisha's maoist-affected Rayagada district, Ravi Kumar picked up four wickets in the final, and he also dismissed England's skipper and their most-dangerous batsman Tom Prest on a duck. Kumar has chipped in with valuable contributions through the tournament and he too could be included in India's senior team in the future.
