ICC U19 World Cup: Who is Raj Angad Bawa? The youngster who broke Shikhar Dhawan's 2004 WC batting record

What a dream start it has been for the India team in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022. The side has won all the three matches they have played so far as they went on to defeat South Africa, Ireland and most recently Uganda.

In fact, the Indian side bowled out to Uganda for 79 and went on to register a 326 runs victory - their biggest victory of the Under 19 World Cup.

Raj Bawa and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were the top performers for the Indian team with their centuries. While Raghuvanshi scored 144, it was Bawa, who remained unbeaten with his 162 runs. India has also finished the group stage as table-toppers and will next play in the quarterfinals.

As the side is gearing up for the quarterfinals, like talk about the star of the Uganda game - Raj Bawa.