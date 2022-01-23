ICC U19 World Cup: Who is Raj Angad Bawa? The youngster who broke Shikhar Dhawan's 2004 WC batting record

Raj Bawa along with Angkrish Raghuvanshi were the top performers for the Indian team with their centuries.
What a dream start it has been for the India team in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022. The side has won all the three matches they have played so far as they went on to defeat South Africa, Ireland and most recently Uganda.
In fact, the Indian side bowled out to Uganda for 79 and went on to register a 326 runs victory - their biggest victory of the Under 19 World Cup.
Raj Bawa and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were the top performers for the Indian team with their centuries. While Raghuvanshi scored 144, it was Bawa, who remained unbeaten with his 162 runs. India has also finished the group stage as table-toppers and will next play in the quarterfinals.
As the side is gearing up for the quarterfinals, like talk about the star of the Uganda game - Raj Bawa.
1. Raj Bawa breaks Shikhar Dhawan's record
Raj Angad Bawa played an unbeaten knock of 162 runs which came of just 108 balls against Uganda. His unbeaten knock helped him register the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the U19 World Cup.
He broke the previous record at the U19 Cricket World Cup which was held by current India opener Shikhar Dhawan who had scored 155 runs during the 2004 edition against Kenya.
Not just that, in the current edition, Raj, who is a fast-bowling all-rounder, had bagged a four-wicket haul against South Africa in the first match. He even scored a crafty 42 against Ireland.
2. Raj Bawa bowls with right arm but is a southpaw batter
Interestingly, the 19-year-old bowls with his right arm but is a southpaw batter. He switched his batting stance after watching Yuvraj Singh from close corners.
Apart from the record-breaking individual score, the 405-runs is also the second time that the Indian team scored more than 400 runs in an inning.
India's total is the highest by any team at this edition of the U19 World Cup. India had a total of 425 runs as well, during the 2004 World Cup - the very same match in 2004 where Dhawan scored 155.
3. Raj Bawa's grandfather Tarlochan Bawa - member of Indian Hockey team
Raj Bawa is not the only guy in the family who has a sporting gene. He was only five when he lost his grandfather, Tarlochan Bawa, who was a member of the Indian Hockey team that won the 1948 Olympic Games in the United Kingdom.
Tarlochan had scored two goals in the 1948 Olympics which India won 4-0 against Great Britain in the final, earning Independent India its first gold medal.
4. Raja Bawa's credits his father Sukhwinder Singh for his development
Raja Bawa's father Sukhwinder Singh played hockey for Haryana junior team. He was even selected for the India U19 camp in 1988. His dream of playing cricket ended due to a slipped disc injury, and at the age of 22, he became a coach.
Growing up, theatre and dance took precedence over cricket, but his love affair for the sport started when he first visited the Dharamshala stadium with his father. Raj credits his father for his development.