ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Meet Vicky Ostwal, the spinner who took 5 wickets in India's opening game

In search of an unprecedented fifth Under-19 World Cup crown, Team India opened their campaign with a win against South Africa thanks to a five-wicket haul from spinner Vicky Ostwal. The youngster not only scalped five wickets in his 10 over spell, but he also gave away just 28 runs to help India put their first points on the board.

Vicky Ostwal has since been generating a buzz like no other, as he decimated through the South African batting lineup. The left-arm spinner was subsequently rewarded with the 'Player of the Match' award for his exploits, in his very first outing for India U19 at the World Cup.

Hailing from Pune, Ostwal's story has been a culmination of hard work and perseverance, as he performed consistently in the lead up to ICC U-19 World Cup, and won his place in the squad.

Here is everything you need to know, about India's rising U-19 World Cup star Vicky Ostwal:

Born in September 2002, Ostwal is no stranger to the big stage. He helped Team India defeat Sri Lanka in the recently concluded U-19 Asia Cup final as he picked up three wickets in his eight-over spell, giving away just 11 runs.

A winning start to India U19's World Cup campaign as they beat SA U19 by 45 runs.



Vicky Ostwal takes 5-28 while Raj Bawa takes 4-47



Details - https://t.co/WTnMdNWmzS#U19CWC #BoysInBlue #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/1dovovzbVU January 15, 2022

Ostwal was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' in the final and finished the tournament as India's second-highest wicket-taker with six scalps in four games.

Before starring for the Indian colts at the Asia Cup, Ostwal plied his trade for India B, in the U-19 triangular series, however, he couldn't open his account in the two matches that he played, he was quite economical, conceding just 5.84 runs per over.

Despite drawing a blank, the junior selectors kept their faith in the youngster, who is now delivering at the biggest stage of them all.

Ostwal made his competitive debut at the tender age of 14, at the Senior Invitation League Tournament, organised by Maharashtra Cricket Association, wherein the youngster had bagged a five-for in one of the matches.

Thereafter the left-arm spinner played in the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy for Maharashtra, and after dominating the U-16 age bracket Vicky Ostwal broke through at Vinoo Mankad Trophy and the U-19 Challenger Cup to earn a national call-up.