DNA Special: Why is the Parliament quaking due to Manipur violence? Centre vs INDIA dispute continues

The Manipur issue has now caused a ruckus in the Parliament for several days, with both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha sessions being adjourned because of protests.

Politics over Manipur violence has now reached the Parliament, with both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha sessions being adjourned untimely due to a heated exchange of verbal barbs over the clashes erupting in the state due to ethnic differences.

For the last few days, two issues have dominated the country's politics. Manipur is a big issue for the opposition which is attacking the BJP government in Parliament. But at the same time, the issue for the ruling party is bigger than Manipur, which is the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance i.e. INDIA.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned several times throughout the day today. The opposition MPs came with a full heart today. They reached Parliament wearing black clothes to protest. Seeing their black clothes, the ruling party had already understood that today only sloganeering regarding the Manipur violence will be a part of the Parliament proceedings.

However, in the midst of this ruckus, two things were done in the Lok Sabha, which 2 bills, Public Confidence Amendment and The Repealing and Amending Bill were passed. However, in view of the ruckus, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till Friday.

The opposition is continuously creating a ruckus demanding a debate on the situation in Manipur from the ruling party. However, bills are still being passed during this ruckus. You must also be thinking that both the party and the opposition are serious about the discussion on Manipur, then why is the discussion not taking place?

The Opposition aka INDIA alliance wants several things when it comes to discussing Manipur in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition feels that the Manipur issue should be discussed under Rule 184, under which there is a provision for voting after discussion. However, even if the decision of this voting is not in favor of the ruling party, there is no danger to it.

On the other hand, the ruling party wants the issue of Manipur to be discussed under Rule 193 of the Lok Sabha. Under this rule, the discussion can last up to four hours but there is no voting after it.

This means that the opposition wants to discuss the issue of Manipur under Rule 184 and vote so that through this they can show their power to the country on the issue of Manipur. But on the other hand, the government is ready for discussion but does not want any more action like voting, which is causing a major dispute in the Parliament.

In the Rajya Sabha, the opposition wants a discussion under Rule 267. Rule 267 can also be called an adjournment motion. Under this rule, important issues related to national security or national importance are discussed. The government has to issue a response after the discussion and there is a provision of voting as well.

At the same time, the ruling party wants a discussion on the Manipur issue in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 176. Under this rule, discussions take place for a short time, in which 4-5 MPs can speak only for 30 to 45 minutes. Under this rule, after discussion, the concerned minister can give his reply, but there is no voting.

This conflict of opinion over the discussion format has kicked up a major storm in the Parliament, but the bottom line remains that the Manipur issue remains unresolved, with the situation in the state still tense due to ethnic clashes.

READ | Is Manipur still burning? Modi government refutes claims of violence, says ‘no killing since July 18’