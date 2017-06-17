US: Michelle Carter found guilty of manslaughter in boyfriend's texting suicide

A Massachusetts judge found a young woman guilty of manslaughter on Friday for a series of text messages to her boyfriend urging him to commit suicide in 2014.

Michelle Carter, now 20, cried and shook as Bristol County Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz found her guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the series of texts and phone calls urging her 18-year-old boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to kill himself.

Roy and Carter had suffered emotional problems. Roy had previously attempted suicide and Carter had taken psychiatric medications, according to trial testimony.

The case was the first in the state to consider manslaughter charges tied to texting, and defense attorneys had noted the two teens were 30 miles (48 km) apart at the time of Roy's death. He killed himself by running a generator in his truck as he sat in a parking lot about 60 miles (96 km) south of Boston.

Moniz focused on Carter telling Roy to return to his truck when he was first overcome by fumes.

"Instructing Mr. Roy to get back in the truck constituted wanton and reckless conduct by Ms. Carter, creating a situation where there is a high degree of likelihood that substantial harm will result to Mr. Roy," Moniz said.

Carter opted against a jury trial, leaving her fate in Moniz's hands. She could face up to 20 years in prison, although Moniz noted he considered her a "youthful offender."

Moniz will sentence Carter in September.

During the trial, the judge heard extensive readings of text-message exchanges between the two, including one reading: "No more pushing it off. No more waiting."

Bristol County prosecutor Maryclare Flynn portrayed Carter as a manipulative person who enjoyed controlling Roy and hoped to win sympathy for herself as a result of his death.

Defense attorney Joseph Cataldo portrayed Carter as not in control of her actions because of prescription medication that left her with the delusion that she could help Roy by urging his death.

Civil liberties advocates criticized the verdict.

"There is no law in Massachusetts making it a crime to encourage someone, or even to persuade someone, to commit suicide," said Matthew Segal, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.

"This conviction exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections."

Moniz cited a 200-year-old case in which a prison inmate was found guilty for persuading an inmate in a neighboring cell to kill himself before being hanged.