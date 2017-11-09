Essel Group 90 years
Restrictions on bank accounts, an action against North Korea

'No disagreement' between Prez Trump and Xi Jinping over North Korea,': US Secretary Rex Tillerson

Restrictions on bank accounts, an action against North Korea says Rex Tillerson (Reuters)
Updated: Nov 9, 2017, 01:47 PM IST, Reuters

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday that there is "no disagreement" between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping over North Korea.

Xi shared with Trump specific actions that China is taking to enforce sanctions against North Korea, such as restrictions on bank accounts, Tillerson told reporters in Beijing.

Both leaders will not accept a nuclear-armed North Korea, he added.

Trump arrived in the Chinese capital on Wednesday from South Korea as part of a marathon Asia tour where he has received a lavish welcome from Xi, including a personal tour of the Forbidden City.

 
