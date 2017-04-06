Harvard forms 'Dumbledore's Army' to fight back against US administration

The Resistance School has even tweeted to Harry Potter author JK Rowling to join their cause

A group of students from Harvard’s John F Kennedy School of Government has launched a ‘Resistance School’ to fight back against US President Donald Trump’s agenda.

According to a report by The Boston Globe, the ‘Resistance School’ is a free four-week online course ‘that will sharpen the tools we need to fight back at the federal, state, and local levels," according to the group's website.

"Our goal is to keep the embers of resistance alive through concrete learning, community engagement, and forward-looking action," the website added.

The founding members have also compared themselves to "Dumbledore's Army," according to the Globe, referring to a group of students in the "Harry Potter" series that met secretly to stand up against the wizarding school's officials and learn spells to fight against dark magic.

“We just came together as a group of friends who care about something in common,” one of the Resistance School's founders told the Globe. “And it just turned into this thing.”

On Tuesday the group's Twitter account tweeted at "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, inviting her to join them.

The group's Facebook page has more than 2,500 followers.

