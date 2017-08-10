After North Korea's pointed threat, Guam's residents concerned but keep faith in US military

The tiny US territory of Guam feels a strong sense of patriotism and confidence in the American military, which has an enormous presence on the Pacific island.

But residents are increasingly worried over Washington's escalating war of words with North Korea. The people of Guam woke up today to another pointed threat from Pyongyang, which vowed to complete a plan to attack waters near the island by mid-August, adding a timeline to a threat from a day earlier that North Korea would create an "enveloping fire" around Guam.

Like other US territories, Guam has a sometimes complicated relationship with the US mainland but many across the island say despite the threats and concerns they feel reassured and protected by the military especially in times of tense, geopolitical sparring.

About 160,000 people live on the island, which extends about 12 miles (19.31 kilometres) at its widest. The American military presence on Guam consists of two bases, Andersen Air Force Base in the north and Naval Base Guam in the south, which are home to 7,000 US troops.

"I feel that the presence of the military on Guam will help us a lot," said Virgie Matson, 51, a resident of Dededo, Guam's most populated village. "They are here to protect the islands, just in case something happens." The possibility of a nuclear confrontation is considered remote but international alarm has been escalating in recent days. In the latest development, General Kim Rak Gyom, who heads North Korea's rocket command, said in a statement carried by state media that his country was "about to take" military action near Guam. He said the North would finalise a plan by mid-August to fire four mid-range missiles hitting waters 19 to 25 miles (30 to 40 kilometres) away from the island.

It's not the first time North Korea has threatened Guam, which is a crucial, strategic hub for US forces in the Pacific. Andersen Air Force Base houses a Navy helicopter squadron and Air Force bombers that rotate to Guam from the US mainland, including the B-2 stealth bomber, B-1 and B-52. Their location in a US territory means its military is just hours from potential flash points in the western Pacific.

Naval Base Guam is an important outpost for US fast- attack nuclear powered submarines that are a key means for gathering intelligence in the region, including off the Korean peninsula and in the South China Sea where China has been building military bases on man-made islands that have stirred tension across Asia.

The US military has said it plans to increase its presence on Guam and will move thousands of US Marines currently stationed in Japan to the island between 2024 and 2028. "I'm pro military buildup," said resident Gus Aflague, 60, whose grandfather and brother both joined the US Navy.

"North Korea has always threatened other countries. They threatened US, other countries, and they threaten Guam. It's a propaganda, that's how I feel," he said but added that the military offered an extra reassurance. "I feel safe with our military presence here Andersen and the Navy."