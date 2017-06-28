EU prolongs economic sanctions on Russia by six months

The European Union has extended economic sanctions targeting specific sectors of the Russian economy by six months for destabilizing Ukraine.

EU headquarters said Wednesday that the decision was unanimous among all 28 EU nations.

This decision of extending economic sanctions against Russia until 31 January 2018 follows an update from President Macron and Chancellor Merkel to the European Council of 22-23 June 2017 on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. This paved the way for the renewal of sanctions for a further six months.

The Council formalised this decision today by written procedure and, in line with the rule for all such decisions, unanimously.

The measures were originally introduced on 31 July 2014 for one year in response to Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine. They were strengthened in September 2014. They target the financial, energy and defence sectors, and the area of dual-use goods.

On 19 March 2015, the European Council agreed to link the duration of the sanctions to the complete implementation of the Minsk agreements, which was foreseen to take place by 31 December 2015. Since this did not happen, and given that the Minsk agreements have still not been fully implemented, the Council has extended the sanctions.

