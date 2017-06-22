Big explosion in Somali capital, clouds of smoke seen - Reuters witness

A huge explosion occurred in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Thursday throwing up a huge cloud of smoke, a Reuters witness said.

A second Reuters witness at the scene of the blast said he saw three people lying on the ground. The cause was not immediately known.

At least 10 people were killed on Tuesday in a car bomb attack on a government building in the Somali capital which was claimed by Islamist insurgents.

