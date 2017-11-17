The Bard of Blood: Shah Rukh Khan and Netflix announce original series

Netflix announced a new multilingual original series, based on the book, The Bard of Blood, in partnership with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment (RCE). Penned by the young Indian author, Bilal Siddiqi, the book will be brought to life as an eight-episode high-octane political espionage thriller series.

Shah Rukh Khan and RCE signed a long-term deal with the streaming platform last year which also includes access to dozens of RCE films as well as new films that will hit Indian theatres within the next three years.

The Bard of Blood is written by Indian author Bilal Siddiqi. It tells the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save his country and the long-lost love. A combination of combat skills, intellectual background and personal circumstances propel Kabir to avenge the past and face his deadliest enemies in a race against time.

To promote the multilingual 8-part series, Shah Rukh Khan shot a small clip with Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings.

On the occasion, Shah Rukh Khan said, “We have always tried to create world-class content and entertainment from India. Netflix has shown that Indian stories have a global audience and we would love to use this platform and its reach to tell more stories”

“We believe in the global vision of Red Chillies to create groundbreaking content out of India. It’s exciting to deepen our relationship with Red Chillies and expand our slate of originals in India,” responded Reed Hastings, Netflix Founder and CEO. “We are thrilled to work with a brilliant, young writer like Bilal Siddiqi and take his gripping, inventive storytelling to Netflix members worldwide.”

Netflix has been home to critically acclaimed thrillers such as Mindhunter, Narcos, Ozark to name a few. The Bard of the Blood can be the next hit in the line.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan's production house too has struck a deal with the streaming giant. It is only matter of time we will see new content coming out of that tie-up. Another Khan, Saif, is already working in another Netflix original Sacred Games with Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.