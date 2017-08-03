It's Sunil Grover's birthday and here's how Kapil Sharma wished the former TKSS comedian!

Sunil Grover is one of the most popular comedians on Indian Television as of now. Today, Sunil Grover celebrates his 40th birthday. One of the many questions that crossed the minds of the fans is whether Kapil Sharma will wish him post the series of events that followed after their infamous mid-air fight? Well, looks like the question has already been answered.

Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter account to wish his former colleague from The Kapil Sharma Show. He wrote, "Wish u a very happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover paji ... may god bless u with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always :)"

Wish u a very happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover paji ... may god bless u with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always :) — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) August 3, 2017

Sumona Chakravarty, who has also worked with Sunil in TKSS also wished the comedian writing, "Happppyyyy Birthdayyyy @WhoSunilGrover Big hug to u... have an awesome kickass year."

Happppyyyy Birthdayyyy @WhoSunilGrover Big hug to u... have an awesome kickass year... pic.twitter.com/93OPrFN1Ps — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) August 3, 2017

Those who're uninitiated, post Sunil's exit from The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil has made repeated attempts to make peace with him and also tried to convince him to return to TKSS, but to no avail. Nevertheless, Kapil has always stated that to him, Sunil is no less than a brother.

In his recent live chat on Twitter, Kapil has also mentioned that he would be willing to welcome Sunil with open arms whenever he decides to return to TKSS. But will that happen in the near future? Looks unlikely to us as of now.