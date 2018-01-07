Heard this? Ex 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Bandgi Kalra bags a Bollywood film

While Puneesh Sharma has managed to bag a spot among the top 5 contestants in Bigg Boss 11, his love interest from the show, Bandgi Kalra may soon be seen on the silver screens. Bandgi had already got evicted from the show a few weeks earlier. Now, if latest reports are to be believed, then Bandgi has managed to bag a Bollywood project.

A report on Pinkvilla suggests that BAndgi has been approached for a Bollywood film alongside an A list actor. A source told the portal that the role is that of a radio jockey in the film. Speculations about the shooting of the film to begin soon are already doing the rounds. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation on the same as of now.

During her stint in the Bigg Boss house, Bandgi Kalra grabbed eyeballs owing to her closeness and intimacy with Puneesh Sharma. While many believed that Bandgi and Puneesh were faking their relationship to survive on the show, soon after getting evicted, Bandgi clarified that their relationship wasn't fake at all and that she'll continue to root for Puneesh.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 11 is slowly inching towards its grand finale week. Akash Dadlani and Puneesh have already made it to the top five contestants. The others who're there in the running include Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta as a BollywoodLife report reveals that Luv Tyagi has been eliminated from the show this week.

