Friendship Day: Get your celebrations on with some binge-worthy on-screen friends!

Friendship Day weekend is here. If you are still undecided over how you are going to celebrate the day, TV streaming services can prove to be good option. Just gather round at a friend's house who has the best WiFi connection and amazing flat screen.

Now there can never be a replacement for f.r.i.e.n.d.s., but if you are not going the classic way there are so many options to choose from. Let us help you.

1. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - Netflix

After living in a cult for fifteen years, Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) decides to reclaim her life and start over in New York City. Tina Fey's writing makes you see the world in positive light and it is difficult to not fall in love with Kimmy and Titus' friendship!

2. Inside Edge - Amazon Prime Video

Inside Edge might've been big on politics, Cricket, and scandals but it boiled down to friendship. Vayu and Prashant on this show always had each other's back and never missed an opportunity to give helpful advice on Cricket and life in general.

3. Rizzoli and Isles - Amazon Prime Video

The friendship between Chief Medical Officer Dr. Maura Isles and homicide detective Jane Rizzoli is the main highlight of the show. These two women share a unique bond and go to extremes to help each other out.

4. 2 Broke Girls - Amazon Prime Video

Caroline Channing and Max Black form a beautiful friendship despite having different personalities and coming from completely different backgrounds. Personifying the saying “opposites attract”, they depict a bold and strong friendship, fighting all odds together.

5. Glee - Hotstar

The underlying plot revolved around friends and the struggles in their lives. The way their friendship stood the test of time and emerged stronger after so many of misunderstandings struck a chord with all.

6. Pretty Little Liars - Netflix

Revolving around the theme of friendship and strength, the 5 give us the best representation of friendship and female power. What is more inspiring is that all their 5 individual characteristics when combined, made them an unbreakable team. Their individuality complemented each other and together they evolved as BFFs.

7. Gossip Girl - Netflix

Take the glitz and glamour of Upper East Side New York. Then add the drama of living a life abiding by the peer pressure. Now just a dash of gossip and you have yourself a perfect binge watch show. Xoxo, my darlings. Xoxo