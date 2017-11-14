EXCLUSIVE: Netflix data reveals astonishing numbers on how Indians binge-watch in public!

Would you believe Indians stream more shows when they are on a train?

Consuming TV content has changed since the day John Logie Baird invented the mechanism. We began with a few minutes in front of the black and white TV and now have arrived at binge watching an entire season of a series over the weekend.

A recent survey by Netflix revealed that binge watch is no longer confined to the comforts of your home. According to the survey, Indians are the second-highest public bingers in the world (88%), just behind Mexico (89%).

With whopping 71% increase in the numbers of public binge-watchers in a year it seems to have been confirmed that we Indians do not mind sharing our emotions outside the home. Over 72% Indians have laughed out loud with their favourite characters, 26%

have cried in public, and 29% have literally jumped out of their seat in surprise.

Binge watchers are the creatures you will see hooked their mobile devices when you are travelling in a train (65%), a bus (58%), or on a flight (52%), or even standing a cue for the loo (wish numbers were available for this one).

Downloading options from the streaming services and on-the-go deals with the mobile service providers make it easier to binge on the go because then there is no need to worry about the data plan.

But for those wanting to avoid spoilers, there is no respite.

The survey further reveals that 54% of the public bingers have caught another person peeking at their screens. While 30% people felt embarrassed about their choice of show, 47% users first checked if anyone is noticing them watch a show.

The survey was conducted earlier this year had 37,056 responses from 22 countries including the USA, Mexico, Canada, Australia among others.